WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 11,092 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Western Union by 120.7% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Union by 37.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 343.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Up 1.1 %

WU opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

