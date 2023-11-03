WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 202 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

BATS NOBL opened at $87.20 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

