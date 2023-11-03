WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 2,944 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52,852 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Stock Up 1.2 %

XMLV opened at $50.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $900.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

