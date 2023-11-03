WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 39,807 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,807 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Camping World worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Camping World by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Camping World by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 2.68. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. Research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

