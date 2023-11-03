WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $212.52 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

