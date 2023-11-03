WBI Investments Inc. Sells 13,355 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average is $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

