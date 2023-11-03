WBI Investments Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL opened at $344.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $410.35 and a 200-day moving average of $371.79. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $250.90 and a one year high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,695 shares of company stock worth $2,208,939. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

