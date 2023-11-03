WBI Investments Inc. Sells 2,920 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 204,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.