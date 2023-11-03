WBI Investments Inc. Sells 6,834 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $227.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.54 and a 200 day moving average of $269.97. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.24 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

