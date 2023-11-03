WBI Investments Inc. Sells 7,631 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $189.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.50. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus dropped their price target on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.