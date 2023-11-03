WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,881 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in eBay by 33.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in eBay by 19.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in eBay by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in eBay by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.