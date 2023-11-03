WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,881 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in eBay by 33.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in eBay by 19.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in eBay by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in eBay by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.05.
eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
