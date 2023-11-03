WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 205,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 121.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $123.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.34 and a 200 day moving average of $147.15. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

