WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ LECO opened at $183.43 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.92 and a one year high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.86.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

