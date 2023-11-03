WBI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

TFC opened at $30.98 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

