WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,696,000 after acquiring an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after acquiring an additional 487,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,050,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after acquiring an additional 123,499 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $83.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $87.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

