Wedbush Boosts AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target to $20.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Wedbush's target price suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANAB. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 10.5 %

AnaptysBio stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,818. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $475.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $75,251.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $41,005.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at $127,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Stories

