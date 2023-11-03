Wedbush Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $65.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on W. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

NYSE:W opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $90.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,964,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,964,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,979,898.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,679 shares of company stock worth $3,663,419 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

