Wedbush Downgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Neutral

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NYSE CMA opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

