Wedbush Increases Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target to $26.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 279,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,042. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $743.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 201.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.