Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.16.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.96. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 153.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $285,013,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,192,000 after buying an additional 592,585 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,054,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,782,000 after acquiring an additional 576,001 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 231.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 411,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.