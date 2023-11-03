Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KPTI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.29.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $0.76 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 41,140 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,070.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,527 shares of company stock worth $35,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 30.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

