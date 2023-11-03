WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Cut to $26.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.89. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $214.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.29 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,311,000 after buying an additional 61,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,372,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,142,000 after buying an additional 43,024 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 494,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

