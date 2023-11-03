Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.07.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

