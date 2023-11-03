Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Weyco Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. Weyco Group has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.01 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weyco Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 95,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Further Reading

