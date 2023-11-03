Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
Weyco Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. Weyco Group has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.01 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Weyco Group Company Profile
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Weyco Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Invest in Energy
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.