Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.74

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 31501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WSR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
