William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%.
Ecolab Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of ECL opened at $171.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.74. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ecolab
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
