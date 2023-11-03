William Blair Comments on Envista Holdings Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Envista in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

NVST has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

NVST stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Envista has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.39%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 44.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Envista by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after buying an additional 1,412,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $32,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Envista by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after acquiring an additional 768,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth $24,940,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

