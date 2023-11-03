William Blair Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Market Perform

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FTNT. TD Cowen cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.59 on Friday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,415 shares of company stock worth $3,056,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

