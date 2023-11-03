William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Saturday, November 4th.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $131.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75 and a beta of -0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMPN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of William Penn Bancorporation from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

