Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $182.77, but opened at $189.72. Wingstop shares last traded at $185.92, with a volume of 127,045 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.78.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

