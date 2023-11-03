Wingstop’s (WING) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on WING. Wedbush raised Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.94.
View Our Latest Research Report on WING
Wingstop Stock Performance
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $57,000.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Today’s most attractive beauty stock has double-digit potential
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is it time to game the Electronic Arts market?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.