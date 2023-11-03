Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of WPK stock opened at C$38.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Winpak has a 12-month low of C$36.95 and a 12-month high of C$46.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.90%.

In other news, Director Martti Hjalmar Aarnio-Wihuri purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,140.00. 52.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

