WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 58,409 shares.The stock last traded at $28.46 and had previously closed at $28.78.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $573.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 82.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 141,555 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 220,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 105,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

