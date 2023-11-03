WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 58,409 shares.The stock last traded at $28.46 and had previously closed at $28.78.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $573.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
