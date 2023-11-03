Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $61.07 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

