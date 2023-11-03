Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.77

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 17693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $900.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.25 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 29.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

