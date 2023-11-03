Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hilltop in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HTH. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 49.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 7.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 33.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 40.4% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 319.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

