Zacks Research Comments on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.66. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 931,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

