Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $18.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.04. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $18.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CL King started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $263.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $215.55 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.62 and a 200-day moving average of $265.13.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

