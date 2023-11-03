Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Iridium Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

