Zacks Research Weighs in on CME Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.99. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME stock opened at $212.57 on Friday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,175 shares of company stock worth $10,303,439. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

