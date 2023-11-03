Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at UBS Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ZBRA traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.20 and its 200 day moving average is $263.84. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.