Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 152.62% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $43,227.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,593 shares of company stock worth $121,162. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 226.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 447,177 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

