Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.89 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 152.62% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $43,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,593 shares of company stock worth $121,162 over the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,812 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 720,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $7,381,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

