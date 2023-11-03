ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 74000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

ZoomerMedia Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$10.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

ZoomerMedia Company Profile

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group.

