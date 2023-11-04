1,234 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2023

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $50.77 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

