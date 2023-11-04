1,500 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 59.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 2,076.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.62.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS opened at $122.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

