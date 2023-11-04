1,716 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $147.90 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average of $137.13.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

