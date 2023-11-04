1,716 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
NYSE IBM opened at $147.90 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average of $137.13.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.