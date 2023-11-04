1,978 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.1% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $107.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $431.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.