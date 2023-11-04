20,460 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Trading Up 6.5 %

SIRI stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

