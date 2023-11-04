27,900 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Purchased by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after buying an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 1,432,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 1,289,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.